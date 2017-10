PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – Highway Patrol says a passenger died Thursday night in a single-car collision in Pickens.

Troopers say it happened at 5:35 on Meece Mill Road near Gravley Road. The car ran off the right side of the road, and hit a tree.

The passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Troopers say the driver is charged with driving too fast for conditions.