Landfill waiving fees for tornado debris in Spartanburg Co.

WELLFORD, SC (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County landfill in Wellford is waiving fees for tornado debris and brush brought for disposal.

The fees will be waived for a period of 60 days.

To qualify, you will have to identify the source of the debris by address and confirm that the debris is a direct result of the storm damage and/or related to the aftermath.

