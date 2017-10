LYMAN, SC (WSPA) – Lyman town councilman Paul Rick Hellams was indicted by a grand jury on charges of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult.

According to the indictment, Hellams used funds and power of attorney of a vulnerable adult improperly.

Hellams will continue to serve on town council, ccording to Lyman Mayor Larry Chappell.

An agent with the State Law Enforcement Division arrested Hellams Friday morning.

Hellams was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.