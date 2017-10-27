Man shot in Greenville at Lakecrest Apartments after altercation

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – One man was shot Thursday night after an altercation at an apartment complex in Greenville.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting was reported at 10:40 pm at Lakecrest Apartments at 3900 East North Street.

Deputies say there was an altercation between at least two people before the gun shots. One man was shot at least one time according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to a hospital, but not by EMS.

Investigators aren’t releasing any other details at this point. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.