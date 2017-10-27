Man shot Thursday night in Piedmont

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night in Piedmont.

Investigators say they interviewed the man around 10:35 pm after he was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital. He was being treated for at least one gunshot wound.

We’re told the shooting happened at 405 Rosalee Drive in Piedmont.

No other details of the investigation have been released. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.