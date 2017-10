GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)-LeadHER Greenville is preparing to host Party for a Purpose: Masquerade.

The Masquerade ball is Friday, November 3 from 7-9pm at Vine Nightclub at Ink and Ivy on East Coffee Street in Greenville. Tickets are $40. It benefits Greenville’s Gift, a nonprofit organization dedicated to clothing newborns in need.

LeadHER Greenville is a group of 30 women who get together for networking, personal growth and doing good in the community.

