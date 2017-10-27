National Drug Take-Back Day events set for Saturday across Carolinas

(WSPA) – The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding a National Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday. Several police agencies and organizations in the Carolinas have activities scheduled.

A national study in 2015 found 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. The majority of those people got access to the drugs from family, friends or from their home medicine cabinet.

National Drug Take-Back Day provides safe places where you can get rid of old prescription drugs that may be in your home.

You can find the nearest take back event or location to where you live by clicking here.

Here are some of the events being held on October 28 in the Carolinas.

Spartanburg

The Spartanburg Police Department has three locations where unused or expired medicine will be collected between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm on October 28:

The Rev. James D. Thornton Activity Center – 500 Norris Street

CVS – 87 Garner Road

BI-LO 2199 Southport Road

Greenville

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System will host an event from 10:00 am – 2:00pm at the St. Francis Millennium Campus at 2 Innovation Drive in Greenville. No sharps, needles, or syringes will be accepted.

Greer

The Greer Commission of Public Works and the Greer Police Department are partnering for a Drug Take Back Day. It will be held from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Greer CPW at 301 McCall Street.

Cherokee County

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will be held from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at it’s office at 312 East Frederick Street in Gaffney. Previous Take-Back Days in Cherokee County that have resulted in the removal of more than 2,000 pounds of prescription medication from circulation according to Sheriff Steve Mueller.

Oconee County

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office to Host a Pill Take Back Day from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm the Sheriff’s Office Substation, near the Emergency Room at Oconee Memorial Hospital and also at the Law Enforcement Center at 300 South Church Street in Walhalla.

The Sheriff’s Office will be accept old or no longer needed prescription medication, in pill or liquid form, plus over the counter medication and vitamins.

There are drug collection units at the Law Enforcement Center Monday through Friday between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm. There is also a medication dispose unit outside the emergency room at Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Henderson County

The Pill Drop will be held at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 100 North Grove Street from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Hope Rx and Wingate University pharmaceutical students are partnering with the sheriff’s office.

You can also drop off unwanted medication at the sheriff’s office lobby every Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.