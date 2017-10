SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)– A tanker is on its side impacting traffic. The wreck happened just before 7am on Dogwood Club Road at Southport Road.

Spartanburg county dispatchers confirm there is no leak from the tanker and the driver is out of the vehicle. Croft Fire Department is on scene. The crash is impacting one lane of traffic going toward Spartanburg. The truck is off the roadway.

