Panthers To Be Sold Once Owner Passes

Mark Richardson, son of Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, told the Anderson Touchdown Club that when his Dad passes the family will sell the team, a scenario that has been supposed for several years.

The Anderson Independent-Mail first reported the comments.

Jerry Richardson is approaching age 80, although he’s not known to have any current grave health issues.

The younger Richardson’s remarks came one day after the 24th anniversary of the franchise being awarded by the NFL.

Obviously, a change in ownership would impact more than just what happens with the team in Charlotte and thus could lead to preseason training camp changes at Wofford College, Jerry Richardson’s alma mater. where the Panthers have trained since they began play in 1995.