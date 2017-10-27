Residents in Union Co. warned of phone scam from spoofed number

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – Residents are being warned of a new scam involving phone calls from a spoofed phone number seemingly coming from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says residents reported getting a call from their number from a detective by the name of ‘Jeff.’

The caller says he is working a case where the person has either made threatening phone calls or sends threatening texts or inappropriate photos to minors.

They say the caller then tells people that if they do not pay a certain fine by a certain day or time, they will be arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office says these calls are NOT from their officers and that these calls are spam.