Weekend Events: Oct. 27-29

Mary H. Wright Elementary School is having their first annual Trick or Trot. They’ll have a 5K and a 1 mile fun run. The event starts at 7AM Saturday morning but the races kick off at 8AM. You can register online and the money raised goes to things like student programs, special activities and field trips.

Https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trick-or-trot-5k-tickets-37220796404

It’s the last weekend for Boo in the Zoo. It’s happening Friday from 5:30PM to 8PM. Hours Saturday and Sunday are from 4PM until 8PM. There are over 20 trick or treat stations throughout the Greenville Zoo. They also have a not very scary house and an extinct species graveyard. You can get tickets online or at the Greenville Zoo ticket office.

Http://www.greenvillezoo.com/260/Boo-in-the-Zoo

If you’d like to celebrate Halloween with your pet, head to Anderson for Howlin’ for Hope. It’s happening at Courthouse Plaza from 5:30PM until 8PM Friday. Pets can compete in the boo-tiful costume contest. They’ll also have a pup crawl, a scary dog house and a scary pet parade. You can still buy tickets online.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/howlin-for-hope-tickets-38246197406