$1 million bond for NC mom accused of trying to drown 4 kids

WILLARD, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Prosecutors say a North Carolina woman charged with trying to drown her four young children in a bathtub made the attempt after a dispute with her own mother.

Mulitple media outlets report a first-appearance hearing was held Friday for 29-year-old Aeisha Milton, who’s charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Assistant District Attorney Jason Smith said the drowning attempt at a home in Willard began as a dispute between Milton and her mother, Geraldine Williams.

He says Williams pulled Milton off the children. Williams tells WWAY-TV that she doesn’t regret calling 911.

A judge appointed a public defender for Milton and set bail at $1 million.

Milton asked for a home study to be done at the homes of two of her sisters so they could take the children.

WECT reported that the children, ages 10 months to 3 years old, were taken to a nearby hospital and later released.

Milton, who is from Mount Olive, faces up to 161 years in prison for the attempted murder charges, according to WECT.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 15.

