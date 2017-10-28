All treats, no tricks: Halloween safety reminders

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The spookiest night of the year is just a few days away. Halloween is Tuesday, and many people are getting their last-minute costumes and candy.

Penny Shaw with SafeKids Spartanburg has some tips for families to keep in mind, to make sure everyone is staying safe while trick-or-treating.

She says stick to the sidewalks instead of walking on the roads when going from house to house.

“Children are twice as likely to be hit on Halloween than any other day of the year,” Shaw says.

She also says kids should have costumes with a reflector, or carry a flashlight or glow-stick even in a well-lit neighborhood.

To help kids see the roadways, Shaw says avoid the traditional masks.

“We want to encourage children to make-up before they wear a mask, and if they’re going to wear a mask, they need to take their mask down while they’re walking along the neighborhoods,” she says.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2008 to 2012 pedestrian fatalities on Halloween doubled compared to every other day of the year.

The National Safety Council says in Halloween crashes from 2015, 17% of those happened because people weren’t properly crossing the roads.