At least 1 hurt after hit-and-run in Greenville Co., troopers say

By Published:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is injured after a hit-and-run that happened at Edgemont Avenue and Sumter Street, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5:12 p.m. on Saturday.

Parker Fire District responded to the crash.

The scene is clear at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we learn more.

More stories you may like on 7News

Drug take-back day

While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…