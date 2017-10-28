At least 1 hurt after hit-and-run in Greenville Co., troopers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is injured after a hit-and-run that happened at Edgemont Avenue and Sumter Street, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 5:12 p.m. on Saturday.

Parker Fire District responded to the crash.

The scene is clear at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this article as we learn more.

More stories you may like on 7News

All treats, no tricks: Halloween safety reminders Halloween is right around the coroner, and WSPA has some last minute reminders to make sure your family has a safe and fun Halloween night.

Drug take-back day While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…

First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. approved charges made in an investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to …

Residents in Union Co. warned of phone scam from spoofed number Residents are being warned of a new scam involving phone calls from a spoofed phone number seemingly coming from the Union County Sheriff’s …

Landfill waiving fees for tornado debris in Spartanburg Co. The Spartanburg County landfill in Wellford is waiving fees for tornado debris and brush brought for disposal.