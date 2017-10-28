Burglar gets prison for taking $1 and a plant he confused for pot

ALLENTOWN, PA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who stole $1 and a houseplant he thought was marijuana during a series of break-ins in March has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The Morning Call reports 21-year-old Maico Rosado Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 7½ to 15 years after pleading guilty in August to robbery and three counts of burglary.

Police say Rosado broke into Jabber Jaws Bar & Grille in Allentown. Police say the manager confronted Rosado but backed off when Rosado pointed a gun at him. Rosado then made off with a keepsake dollar.

From there, police say Rosado broke into a house and left with a plant. Officers say he then threatened a woman with his gun before taking her purse. He was arrested shortly afterward.

More stories you may like on 7News

Drug take-back day While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…

First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. approved charges made in an investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to …

Residents in Union Co. warned of phone scam from spoofed number Residents are being warned of a new scam involving phone calls from a spoofed phone number seemingly coming from the Union County Sheriff’s …

Landfill waiving fees for tornado debris in Spartanburg Co. The Spartanburg County landfill in Wellford is waiving fees for tornado debris and brush brought for disposal.

Anderson Co. business owner frustrated over constant flooding ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County business owner is frustrated by constant flooding on Hwy. 76 in front of his business and insid…