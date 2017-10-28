Costume contact lenses can have devastating effects

(WFLA) – As your Halloween costume comes together this weekend, think twice before wearing those popular, spooky contact lenses.

You might not think something so small could be dangerous, but wearing costume lenses can be devastating.

Putting a piece of plastic on your eye that’s not properly fitted is one of the biggest problems.

“It’s cutting off the oxygen. If you don’t have the proper fit, the lens can’t breathe, the cornea can’t breathe,” said Dr. Mitchell Petit of Newsome Eye in South Tampa.

