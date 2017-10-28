SPARTANBURG — On Thursday, October 26th, President Trump declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control opioid abuse in our state has declined. They say fewer prescriptions have been given out from 2016 to 2017.

Many factors have helped in the decline; hospitals have started using electronic medical records and prescription drug monitoring systems to look up patients.

While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop the problem.

This will be the second year Greer CPW and the Greer Police department will team up for a drug take-back day. Last year they collected 190 pounds of medication.

“This is just a very smart way for people to be able to safely clean out their medicine cabinets and get the medicine off the streets and out of the wrong hands,” Alison Rauch, said.

The medication will be taken to Columbia and burned, which is a better alternative to sending it down the drain.

“The problem is if everybody flushes a little bit then pretty soon in the waterways we will have different chemicals,” Jack Turner said.

Chemicals making their way into waterways and onto our streets is a risk no one is willing to take.

“The United States is a country where we are privileged to be able to offer medical care and medicine to people who are sick, but we are a country who abuses it the most,” Rauch said.