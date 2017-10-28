Guatemalan man admits smuggling chocolate-covered heroin

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A man has admitted smuggling chocolate-covered heroin on a flight from Guatemala to Newark Liberty International Airport.

Jacobo Orellana-Estrada on Thursday pleaded guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute heroin.

Prosecutors say the Guatemalan citizen arrived in Newark on a flight in June and Customs officers discovered what appeared to be six small layer cakes in his luggage. The cakes turned out to be packages of heroin coated in chocolate.

The 21-year-old faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced in January.

