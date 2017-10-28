Happy Howl-o-ween! 15 Funny costume ideas for dogs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Do you want to dress your dog up this year, but need some inspiration? Check out our ideas for funny Halloween costume ideas for your dog.

1. Hot dog

2. Beanie Baby

3. Uncle Sam

4. Lion

5. Sushi roll

6. Flower

7. Chia pet

8. Puppy pilot

9. Wonder Woman

10. Ewok

11. Ghost

12. Mailman

13. Pirate

14. Dragon

15. Waldo

