Help deputies find missing man in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing Seneca man.

27-year-old Jason Adam Foster was reported missing on Thursday evening after his family said he told them he would return later but never came back home.

Deputies went to Foster’s home on Friendship Road at Homerville Road and say his vehicles were there, but he was not found.

Deputies say they received information that Foster may be in Clarksville, TN, but authorities there were not able to find him either.

They say they tried to call Foster’s phone several times but never got an answer.

Foster is described as about 5’10” tall and about 160 pounds.

They say he has hazel eyes and black hair.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

