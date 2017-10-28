Man locked inside gas station beer cooler, drinks beer overnight

Associated Press Published:

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (AP) — Police have cited a Wisconsin man who decided to start drinking after he got locked inside a convenience store’s beer cooler.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports a Marshfield Kwik Trip manager called police Wednesday morning to report a man had spent the night in the cooler and had drank beer while inside.

According to police, the 38-year-old Marshfield man said he went into the store to buy beer and got locked inside the cooler just before midnight Tuesday. He said he might as well just stay inside the cooler and drink.

A customer told Kwik Trip employees the man was inside the cooler just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The workers opened the door and man left without paying for the beer.

Police issued the man a citation for theft.

More stories you may like on 7News

Drug take-back day

While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…