NC college to cover tuition cost for some next year

Associated Press Published:

SWANNANOA, N.C. (AP) — A private college in North Carolina plans to cover the cost of tuition for all incoming, in-state students eligible for federal or state need-based aid starting next year.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Warren Wilson College in Swannanoa will offer its NC Free Tuition Plan for students new to the school beginning in fall 2018.

The average cost of attendance at Warren Wilson is $24,400 a year after financial aid. The school has 716 undergraduate and graduate students.

To qualify for the plan, students must submit proof of their North Carolina residency and qualify for federal or state need-based grants. Students will receive the remainder of their tuition free through scholarships, grants and Warren Wilson’s work-grant requirements.

School President Lynn Morton says Warren Wilson reallocated scholarship funding to create the program.

