Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing

ALTA VISTA, Iowa (AP) – Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family’s home.

Twenty-year-old Cheyanne Harris and 28-year-old Zachary Koehn were arrested Wednesday on charges of child endangerment and first-degree murder in the death of their son, Sterling Koehn. Court records don’t list attorneys for either of them. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Authorities say in court records that deputies and medics called to the couple’s Alta Vista apartment on Aug. 30 found Sterling dead in the swing. A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn’t had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.

Alta Vista is about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

More stories you may like on 7News

All treats, no tricks: Halloween safety reminders Halloween is right around the coroner, and WSPA has some last minute reminders to make sure your family has a safe and fun Halloween night.

Drug take-back day While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…

First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. approved charges made in an investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to …

Residents in Union Co. warned of phone scam from spoofed number Residents are being warned of a new scam involving phone calls from a spoofed phone number seemingly coming from the Union County Sheriff’s …

Landfill waiving fees for tornado debris in Spartanburg Co. The Spartanburg County landfill in Wellford is waiving fees for tornado debris and brush brought for disposal.