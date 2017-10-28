South Carolina sets rules for sex offenders on Halloween

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina is requiring many sex offenders to stay inside their own homes during prime trick-or-treating hours on Halloween night.

The State newspaper of Columbia reports that the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has set a 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. curfew for all offenders under its supervision for a sex offense.

The curfew applies to sex offenders on probation or parole. In addition, the state has set other rules for sex offenders on probation or parole, including no candy distribution.

The department says that agents checked in at 417 offenders’ homes and made 320 landline phone checks last Halloween. No supervised sex offenders were arrested last Halloween, and four were cited for violating directives.

More stories you may like on 7News

Drug take-back day While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…

First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. approved charges made in an investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to …

Residents in Union Co. warned of phone scam from spoofed number Residents are being warned of a new scam involving phone calls from a spoofed phone number seemingly coming from the Union County Sheriff’s …

Landfill waiving fees for tornado debris in Spartanburg Co. The Spartanburg County landfill in Wellford is waiving fees for tornado debris and brush brought for disposal.

Anderson Co. business owner frustrated over constant flooding ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County business owner is frustrated by constant flooding on Hwy. 76 in front of his business and insid…