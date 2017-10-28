Trick-or-Treat! Cute costume ideas for your baby

KRON Published:

(KRON) – Want to dress up your baby this Halloween but can’t decide? Check out these costume ideas that are perfect for little ones.

1. Boo from Monsters Inc.

2. Olaf from Frozen

3. Baby bat

4. Precious little pumpkin

5. Flower

6. Carl from Up

7. Baby Einstein

8. Charlie Chaplin

9. Chicken

10. Raggedy Ann

More stories you may like on 7News

Drug take-back day

While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…