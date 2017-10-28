Trick-or-Treat! Cute costume ideas for your baby

(KRON) – Want to dress up your baby this Halloween but can’t decide? Check out these costume ideas that are perfect for little ones.
1. Boo from Monsters Inc.
2. Olaf from Frozen
3. Baby bat
4. Precious little pumpkin
5. Flower
6. Carl from Up
7. Baby Einstein
8. Charlie Chaplin
9. Chicken
10. Raggedy Ann
More stories you may like on 7News
Drug take-back day
While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…
First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports
A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. approved charges made in an investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to …
Residents in Union Co. warned of phone scam from spoofed number
Residents are being warned of a new scam involving phone calls from a spoofed phone number seemingly coming from the Union County Sheriff’s …
Landfill waiving fees for tornado debris in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County landfill in Wellford is waiving fees for tornado debris and brush brought for disposal.
Anderson Co. business owner frustrated over constant flooding
ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County business owner is frustrated by constant flooding on Hwy. 76 in front of his business and insid…