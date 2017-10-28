VIDEO: Greenville County deputy rescues dog

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of an unusual call.

The heartwarming video was posted to the department’s Facebook page on Friday.

Video shows Master Deputy John Boyd rescuing a dog, whose head got trapped in a chain-link fence.

“It’s going to be okay, little buddy,” you can hear Boyd say.

It took several minutes, but Boyd was able to carefully pry the fence away from the dog’s neck and pull it off.

The Sheriff’s Office shared the video saying, “All in a day’s work! GCSO Master Deputy John Boyd made sure this beautiful pup lived to bark another day .”