Woman sentenced after abandoning dog with cancerous tumor

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2016, file photo, Henry, a golden retriever, lays down during an animal cruelty news conference in Newport Beach, Calif. Henry suffered from a 42-pound malignant tumor, was abandoned at an animal hospital by his owner, who is accused of claiming she found the dog at a beach. A woman who abandoned a Henry has been barred from owning a pet. Sherri Haughton of Irvine, Calif., pleaded guilty Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, to misdemeanor charges of animal abandonment and failing to care for an animal. Donors paid for thousands of dollars’ worth of medical care. The tumor was removed and Henry was taken in by a foster family. He died this year at age 8. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP, File)

NEWPORT BEACH (AP) — A Southern California woman who abandoned a dog with a 42-pound cancerous tumor has been barred from owning a pet.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Sherri Haughton of Irvine pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges of animal abandonment and failing to care for an animal.

She also must perform 56 hours of community service and repay more than $7,000 spent on the dog’s care.

Haughton took her golden retriever, Henry, to a Newport Beach animal hospital last year after his untreated stomach tumor had nearly doubled his body weight.

Haughton claimed to have found the dog on the beach.

Donors paid for thousands of dollars’ worth of medical care.

The tumor was removed and Henry was taken in by a foster family. He died this year at age 8.

