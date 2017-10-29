3 kids killed, 6 hurt after pickup crashes into buggy, police say

BUSHNELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say three children are dead and six others critically injured after a pickup truck crashed into a buggy Sunday morning.

It happened at 8:34 a.m. on Condensary Road at Wood Road in Bushnell Township. Bushnell Township is southeast of Sheridan.

Police say the truck was eastbound on Condensary Road when it struck the rear of the buggy, which was carrying nine people.

MSP says the three children killed were 7, 9, and 12 years old.

Six other people in the buggy were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Troopers say their injuries are life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, and troopers say he was cooperative.

Troopers say alcohol does not appear to be involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

