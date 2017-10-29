A’s ‘disappointed’ after Bruce Maxwell arrested on gun charges, statement says

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Athletics issued a statement Sunday morning, following the arrest of catcher Bruce Maxwell.

Maxwell, who is widely known as the only player in Major League Baseball to take a knee during the national anthem this year, was arrested on gun charges Saturday night.

He allegedly pointed a gun at a delivery woman at his home in Arizona.

The Athletics organization tweeted their response Sunday around 11:00 a.m.

The ball club states it is “disappointed” to hear about this incident, and that they are taking the investigation seriously.

Here is their short, but to the point statement:

Statement from the Oakland Athletics regarding Bruce Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/kspnhaDj4w — A's, But Spooky 🌳🐘🎃 (@Athletics) October 29, 2017

Maxwell was booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

More stories you may like on 7News

PICS: Funeral held for fallen SC Trooper Daniel Rebman Funeral services are underway for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died after a traffic accident while he was on duty.

All treats, no tricks: Halloween safety reminders Halloween is right around the coroner, and WSPA has some last minute reminders to make sure your family has a safe and fun Halloween night.

Drug take-back day While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…

First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. approved charges made in an investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to …

Residents in Union Co. warned of phone scam from spoofed number Residents are being warned of a new scam involving phone calls from a spoofed phone number seemingly coming from the Union County Sheriff’s …