Dad charged with DUI was driving 105 mph with kids in car, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A drunk driver was traveling at over 100 mph when he was stopped for speeding in Clearwater this weekend. And what’s even more frightening is that he was discovered with three children in the car.

Pablo Nandho Pedraza, 37, was stopped after police clocked him driving on US 19 at 105 mph in a 55 mph zone around 10:00 p.m. Friday night.

According to an affidavit, he was driving without a valid license and his three children were inside the car. The children’s ages were not disclosed.

Police said Nandho Pedraza’s eyes were bloodshot and watery. They detected alcohol on his breath and conducted a field sobriety test, which he failed. He blew a .179 on a breathalyzer test and had a blood alcohol content of .167, more than double the legal limit.

Nandho Pedraza was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence and child neglect.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and his bond is set to $10,500, according to the affidavit.

More stories you may like on 7News

PICS: Funeral held for fallen SC Trooper Daniel Rebman Funeral services are underway for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died after a traffic accident while he was on duty.

All treats, no tricks: Halloween safety reminders Halloween is right around the coroner, and WSPA has some last minute reminders to make sure your family has a safe and fun Halloween night.

Drug take-back day While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…

First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. approved charges made in an investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to …

Residents in Union Co. warned of phone scam from spoofed number Residents are being warned of a new scam involving phone calls from a spoofed phone number seemingly coming from the Union County Sheriff’s …