Family, friends say final goodbyes to Trooper Daniel Rebman

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Family, friends, and colleagues of SC Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman gathered together Sunday afternoon to say their final goodbyes at his funeral.

Trooper Rebman was killed after his patrol car was hit from behind on I-385 on Tuesday.

Rebman’s funeral was held at Bob Jones University Sunday, as people came together to honor his legacy.

“When someone feels the courage of their conviction so deeply, as Keith obviously did, they deem it their duty to serve with sacrifice. [Keith] indeed served with sacrifice,” says Col. Chris Williamson with Highway Patrol.

Friends and family say Rebman was a family man, who had a passion for his loved ones, and for his job.

“Trooper Rebman died as he lived. A quiet hero. A quiet hero to his family, a quiet hero to his fellow troopers, a quiet hero to his church community, and a quiet hero to the Greenville community,” says Col. Williamson.

“Keith loved others. He wasn’t in law enforcement for a power trip. He was a public servant. He didn’t put on the uniform out of arrogance, or bravado. He genuinely wanted to serve and protect others out of love,” says Pastor Josh Crockett with Morningside Baptist Church.

As loved ones and troopers around the country say their final goodbyes they will remember Trooper Rebman as a father, son, husband, and hero.

“A true hero’s character is not defined by humility nor service, nor glory for himself, he has to have exceptional character and live a life above reproach,” says Mike Beckett, Rebman’s father-in-law. “A hero is disciplined and filled with extraordinary compassion. That’s why the run towards trouble instead of away. Keith was all these things. He didn’t even try to be a hero, he just was.”

If you would like to help the Rebman family, you can donate on the GoFundMe page that has been set up.