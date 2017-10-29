Hospital shooting suspect steals ambulance, crashes during chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/WNCN) – An initial call about a possible active shooter at an Alabama hospital turned into a police chase involving an ambulance that later flipped on an interstate highway Sunday afternoon.

The incident began Sunday afternoon around 3:40 when Mobile Fire and Rescue was transporting a patient to Providence Hospital from the fair.

At the same time, the Mobile Police Department was responding to an active shooter call at Providence Hospital.

When rescuers arrived at Providence Hospital and took their patient inside, the active shooter suspect ran from hospital security, police said.

The man stole an ambulance from an area outside the hospital emergency room, police said. A police chase began and ended with a crash at the Duval Street exit on Interstate 10 eastbound.

Police later said the man in the stolen ambulance crashed when he “made an evasive maneuver to avoid a marked patrol car.”

According to Steve Huffman with Mobile police, no shots were fired at the hospital and no injuries have been reported.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, is currently in police custody.

More stories you may like on 7News

Family, friends say final goodbyes to Trooper Daniel Rebman Family, friends, and colleagues of SC Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman gathered together Sunday afternoon to say their final goodbyes at…

PICS: Funeral held for fallen SC Trooper Daniel Rebman Funeral services are underway for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died after a traffic accident while he was on duty.

All treats, no tricks: Halloween safety reminders Halloween is right around the coroner, and WSPA has some last minute reminders to make sure your family has a safe and fun Halloween night.

Drug take-back day While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…

First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. approved charges made in an investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to …