LIVE: Funeral held for fallen SC Trooper Daniel Rebman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP/WSPA) — Funeral services are underway for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died after a traffic accident while he was on duty.

The funeral for Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Keith Rebman Jr. is at the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium on the Bob Jones University campus in Greenville. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Authorities say the 31-year-old trooper was in his parked patrol car on Interstate 385 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when it was hit from behind by a pickup truck.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jimmy Bolt said Rebman was parked in the emergency lane. He later died at the hospital.

Rebman, a native of Orlando, Florida, is survived by his wife and three daughters.

