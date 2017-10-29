LuLaRoe hit with lawsuit, women claim it’s a pyramid scheme

CORONA, CA (AP) — A California clothing company has been hit with lawsuits claiming it recruited women to sell its goods from home and left thousands of them with unreturnable merchandise.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise says a federal class-action suit filed Monday seeks at least $1 billion in damages from LuLaRoe, which had $2 billion in sales this year.

The suit says the Corona firm encouraged women who wanted to sell its leggings, skirts and other clothing to take out loans, run up credit cards and even sell their breast milk, then left some in financial ruin with unsold goods.

The suit says as many as 80,000 people paid thousands up front for inventory.

Another suit takes aim at changes in the company’s refund policy for its sellers.

LuLaRoe calls the suits baseless and inaccurate.

More stories you may like on 7News

Family, friends say final goodbyes to Trooper Daniel Rebman Family, friends, and colleagues of SC Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Rebman gathered together Sunday afternoon to say their final goodbyes at…

PICS: Funeral held for fallen SC Trooper Daniel Rebman Funeral services are underway for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died after a traffic accident while he was on duty.

All treats, no tricks: Halloween safety reminders Halloween is right around the coroner, and WSPA has some last minute reminders to make sure your family has a safe and fun Halloween night.

Drug take-back day While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…

First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. approved charges made in an investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to …