OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) — A 22-year-old died early Sunday morning after a crash.

It happened just before 12:15 on Clemson Boulevard. near Watson Drive.

The coroner says the victim has been identified as Peter Scott Le.

Le was driving the wrong way on the road when he hit another vehicle head on, according to the coroner.

Le is from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was visiting a friend, in the Clemson area, this weekend.

No update on the condition of the other driver involved.