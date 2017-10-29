Mom jailed for not vaccinating son doesn’t want future shots

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit mother who served jail time for violating a court order to have her son vaccinated is asking a judge to prevent any future vaccinations.
The Detroit Free Press reports that 40-year-old Rebecca Bredow’s lawyer Clarence Dass says she will have to convince an Oakland County judge that avoiding future vaccinations is “in the best interests of the child.” Bredow opposes vaccines, but her ex-husband, the boy’s father, wants the boy vaccinated.
More stories you may like on 7News
PICS: Funeral held for fallen SC Trooper Daniel Rebman
Funeral services are underway for a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who died after a traffic accident while he was on duty.
All treats, no tricks: Halloween safety reminders
Halloween is right around the coroner, and WSPA has some last minute reminders to make sure your family has a safe and fun Halloween night.
Drug take-back day
While opioid abuse declines in our state there is still cause for concern, so many organizations and agencies are partnering to help stop th…
First charges filed in Mueller investigation, CNN reports
A federal grand jury in Washington D.C. approved charges made in an investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to …
Residents in Union Co. warned of phone scam from spoofed number
Residents are being warned of a new scam involving phone calls from a spoofed phone number seemingly coming from the Union County Sheriff’s …