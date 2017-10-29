Wofford Outlasts ETSU

Associated Press

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – Andre Stoddard ran for 107 yards and his 10th touchdown of the season on 22 carries and Wofford continued its streak of winning close games by holding off East Tennessee State 31-24 on Saturday.

The Terriers (7-1, 5-1 Southern Conference) are now 6-1 in games decided by one touchdown or less. Wofford, which came into the game sixth in the nation in rushing yards per game at 279.1, piled up 302 more on the ground. Lennox McAfee and Blake Morgan also had rushing touchdowns.

The Terriers held the Buccaneers (3-6, 1-5) to 15 yards on the ground on 33 carries. Wofford has allowed just two 100-yard rushers in its last 47 games.

Wofford extended its winning streak over ETSU to seven. The Buccaneers haven’t beaten Wofford since 1998, but the overall series is tied 13-all.

Austin Herink completed 23 of 34 passes for 262 yards and two TDs for ETSU.

