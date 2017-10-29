Woman offers sex to undercover cop in exchange for Beanie Baby, $5, police say

Karen Robinson
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Pete woman was jailed on a prostitution charge Wednesday after she allegedly offered an undercover police officer sex in exchange for $5 and a Beanie Baby teddy bear, an affidavit states.

Police said 51-year-old Karen Robinson stepped into the officer’s vehicle around 11 p.m. and “negotiated to perform oral sex” for the items. It’s unclear if the officer had a Beanie Baby in his possession.

After she was arrested, Robinson denied engaging in prostitution activity.

She was released from the Pinellas County Jail Thursday afternoon.

