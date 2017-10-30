3rd employee dies after attempted prison escape in NC

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Another prison employee has died after inmates tried to escape the Pasquotank Correctional Institution, according to a press release.

Correctional Officer Wendy Shannon, 49, died Monday evening from injuries she received in the attempted escape.

Shannon is the third person to die after the October 12th incident.

Correctional Officer Justin Smith and Correction Enterprises Manager Veronica Darden also died from injuries in the attempted escape.

Four inmates were charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, inmates started a fire in the prison’s specialty sewing plant.

NC DPS says after the fire was set, several inmates tried to escape but were unsuccessful.

“Our hearts are broken at the passing of Officer Shannon,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “Our deepest condolences go out to the Shannon family during this difficult time.”

