7 Things to Do This Week (and more!)

From Halloween at local malls to the Biltmore Christmas Tree Raising, there is plenty going on in the Carolinas this week! Here is our list of “7 Things to Do” this week (and more)!

Tuesday, October 31
“Clemson Halloween Festival”, College Avenue, Clemson, 4pm-6pm

“Malloween”, Gaffney Outlet Marketplace, 5pm-8pm

“Malloween”, WestGate Mall, Spartanburg, 5pm-6pm

“Boo Bash”, Haywood Mall, Greenville, 6pm-9pm

“Boo Bash”, Anderson Mall, 5pm-9pm

“Mall-O-Ween”, Asheville, 6pm-7pm

“Les Miserables”, The Peace Center, Greenville, Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 7:30pm

Wednesday, November 1
Biltmore House Christmas Tree Raising, Asheville, 10am

Thursday, November 2
Signature Chefs Auction, Embassy Suites, Greenville, 6:30pm-8:30pm

Saturday, November 4
Clemson @ NC State, 3:30pm ABC

South Carolina @ Georgia, 3:30pm CBS

Saturday & Sunday, November 4-5
Reedy Reels Film Festival, Gunter Theater at The Peace Center, Greenville