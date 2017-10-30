From Halloween at local malls to the Biltmore Christmas Tree Raising, there is plenty going on in the Carolinas this week! Here is our list of “7 Things to Do” this week (and more)!
Tuesday, October 31
“Clemson Halloween Festival”, College Avenue, Clemson, 4pm-6pm
“Malloween”, Gaffney Outlet Marketplace, 5pm-8pm
“Malloween”, WestGate Mall, Spartanburg, 5pm-6pm
“Boo Bash”, Haywood Mall, Greenville, 6pm-9pm
“Boo Bash”, Anderson Mall, 5pm-9pm
“Mall-O-Ween”, Asheville, 6pm-7pm
“Les Miserables”, The Peace Center, Greenville, Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 7:30pm
Wednesday, November 1
Biltmore House Christmas Tree Raising, Asheville, 10am
Thursday, November 2
Signature Chefs Auction, Embassy Suites, Greenville, 6:30pm-8:30pm
Saturday, November 4
Clemson @ NC State, 3:30pm ABC
South Carolina @ Georgia, 3:30pm CBS
Saturday & Sunday, November 4-5
Reedy Reels Film Festival, Gunter Theater at The Peace Center, Greenville