Anderson Co. deputy involved in crash

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Nikki Carson with Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a crash.
She said there were no injuries.
The Highway Patrol website says the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on I-85N at the 32 MM.
ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Nikki Carson with Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a crash.
She said there were no injuries.
The Highway Patrol website says the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on I-85N at the 32 MM.
Advertisement
Advertisement