Beer festival invites visitors to tap into Tryon

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) — The 6th annual Tryon Beer Fest is set for Nov. 4th.

The event is put on by the Downtown Development Association and funds from the festival will be used to improve the town ahead of the FEI World Equestrian Games.

Tickets are $35 until the day of the event, when the cost rises to $40. Organizers will cap ticket sales at 1,000.

Festival goers can purchase Oktoberfest style fare and the ticket includes more than 30 beer and wine sample possibilities.

There will also be an oyster roast and a $10 designated driver ticket if you’re not interested in drinking alcohol.

To purchase tickets visit tryonbeerfest.com and for more information visit Tryon Beer Fest on Facebook.