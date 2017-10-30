BOO-ya! FREE treats to celebrate Halloween

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WSPA) — There are no tricks here, only treats! Halloween specials are piling up, and you won’t want to miss these spooktacular deals on October 31.

You can get a $1.50 ice cream scoop at Baskin Robbins on Halloween.

There are $3 “boo-ritos” at Chipotle when you show up in costume after 3 p.m.

IHOP will have free scary face pancakes for kids 12 and under.

Chuck E. Cheese is offering a free slice of candy corn pizza (cheddar and mozzarella cheese in the shape of candy corn and served with a side of candy corn) and 50 free tickets for kids in costumes.

It will be a cheesy holiday at Cici’s Pizza when kids eat free with the purchase of an adult buffet and a regular or large drink.

Get 50-cent corn dogs all day at Sonic Drive-In.

Pizza Hut wants you to order online and get 25% off menu-priced pizzas when you use the coupon code SCARYGOOD25.

7-Eleven released their new Ghost White Gummi Slurpee and Airheads Mango Chili Slurpee Life for Halloween treats.

Do you know of a deal that isn’t on this list? Please let us know so we can keep all our spooky friends in the loop.

