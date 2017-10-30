Breast cancer myths debunked by oncologist

FILE - In this May 6, 2010 file photo, a radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles. Mammograms do the most good later in life, a government task force said Monday in recommending that women get one every other year starting at age 50, and that 40-somethings make their own choice after weighing the pros and cons. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —- Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women, according to the American cancer society.

Due to October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, some doctors are working to clear up breast cancer myths.

Myths include:

  • Just because you don’t have a family history of breast cancer doesn’t mean you can’t get it.
  • About  2,000  men in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
  • Antiperspirants and deodorants are not linked with causing breast cancer.
  • Stimulants like coffee aren’t proven to have an impact.  “Caffeine has not been shown to increase your chance of breast cancer,” said Dr. Preeti Subhedar, Winship breast surgical oncologist.

Doctors do suggest having monthly checkups and doing yearly mammograms.