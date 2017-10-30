Candy seller unveils SC, NC, GA’s favorite Halloween candy

CAN’T SEE THE INTERACTIVE MAP? CLICK HERE

A new map released by CandyStore.com show what each state’s favorite Halloween candy is.

State 1st place 2nd place 3rd place SC Candy Corn Skittles Hot Tamales NC M&Ms Reese’s Cups Candy Corn GA Swedish Fish Hershey Kisses Jolly Rancher

CandyStore.com analyzed 10 years of its sales data to determine the best-selling Halloween candy in each state, and the runners up, in pounds of candy sold, according to Clair Robins, the company’s director of outreach.

The National Retail Federation estimates that shoppers will spend $2.7 billion on Halloween candy this year.