Clemson’s O’Daniel under consideration for Dick Butkus Award

CLEMSON (WSPA) Clemson star Dorian O’Daniel is under consideration to be named the best linebacker in college football.

O’Daniel has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Dick Butkus Award. It’s an award given each year to the top linebacker in college football.

He leads Clemson in tackles with 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.

O’Daniel also has two interceptions and has returned both back for touchdowns.

The 15 semifinalist are O’Daniel, Josh Allen of Kentucky, Jerome Baker of Ohio State, Devin Bush of Michigan, Lorenzo Carter of Georgia, Tremaine Edmunds of Virginia Tech, T.J. Edwards of Wisconsin, Rashaan Evans of Alabama, Shaun Dion Hamilton of Alabama, Malik Jefferson of Texas, Josey Jewell of Iowa, Micah Kiser of Virginia, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo of Oklahoma, Roquan Smith of Georgia and Camerson Smith of Southern California.