Crystal meth found in child’s trick-or-treat candy

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) — The Menominee Tribal Police department is asking the community to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly after a substance found in a child’s candy has tested positive for meth.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the Menominee police received a complaint of a suspicious package located in a child’s Halloween candy. A small yellow Ziploc-type baggy containing a crystalline powder was located. It was later identified as methamphetamine.

The parent reported the child trick-or-treated in the Keshena area on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Menominee Tribal Police Department at 715-799-3881.

