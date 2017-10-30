Deer trashes BB&T bank in Seneca

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – A deer went through the front window of the BB&T and trashed offices and thousands of dollars worth of damage, according to Lt. D.J. Riley with the SC Dept. of Natural Resources.

Riley said it happened around 8:30 a.m. at the BB&T on Bypass 123 in Seneca.

The bank wasn’t open, but employees were inside.

The deer went through the window, jumped over a computer and went through four small offices – damaging computers, printers, knocking pictures off the wall, damaging sheet rock.

The deer also left a trail of blood everywhere.

Riley, a reserve game warden and several volunteer firefighters got the deer into a room, but didn’t want the deer to go out the front doors because the bank faces Highway 123.

The tackled the deer and carried him to the back of the bank.

They laid the deer down and he ran into the woods.

Riley said the deer didn’t appear to have any broken limbs, but was bleeding from the mouth.

The bank says they are assessing the damage and are temporarily closed.