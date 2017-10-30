Firefighters mourn loss of Hilltop F.D. Chief

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Fire departments in the Upstate are mourning the loss of a beloved fire chief. Chief John Hall with the Hilltop Fire District passed away Saturday, October 28.

A representative for the fire department says Hall passed away after complications following a procedure.

Captain Harold Jenkins with Hilltop Fire Department says many are still wrapping their minds around the sudden loss.

“It’s just unbelievable. He was here Thursday, and gone Saturday. It’s still kind of hard to believe that he’s gone,” Capt. Jenkins says.

His team is remembering Chief Hall for his passion for the job, and for his impact here in Spartanburg.

“If you didn’t have a father-figure, he was the man to talk to,” says Capt. Jenkins. “He would never lead you on, and he would always give you good advice.”

Chief Hall was a mentor for fellow firefighters and always there to serve his community.

“He loved the fire department, he loved the county he lived in, and he loved his family,” says Capt. Jenkins.

Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at Floyd’s Greenlawn Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hilltop Fire District, 144 Crockett Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to the Spartanburg County Fire Chief’s Association, PO Box 170102, Spartanburg, SC 29301.