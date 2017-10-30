Help find prison escapee Christopher Sherer

The SC Dept. of Corrections is asking for your help to find escapee Christopher Sherer, 49.

He is described as White, Male, 5’09”, 167 pounds.

He has several tattoos such as:

RIGHT ARM: Yin Yan sign, Dragon, tribal symbol

LEFT ARM: Cross, Cobey, Devin, Justin, Gamecock logo

CHEST: A bald eagle, A scroll, Bible verse

BACK: A rose, Sung, tribal Heart, Chinese writing

The SCDOC says he was sentenced to 3 years for entering a bank with intention of stealing.

Sherer walked off from Palmer Pre-release Center on October 30, 2017.

The facility is a minimum level security facility in Florence, SC.

If you see him, call 877-349-2130.